(WTVO) — A new study says women get a higher level of protection from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine than men.

Researchers surveyed almost 5,000 vaccinated health care professionals in Israel from December to July and published the results of their study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study revealed that women 65-years or older had a higher antibody count than men in the same range, at 47% compared to 37%.

Antibodies in both sexes fell after 80 days, but women still had higher counts.