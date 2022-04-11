ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There was a big celebration Monday when a local charity received a $17,000 check.

Napleton Subaru presented the check to “Nik’s Wish” at their Rockford dealership, along with their signature wish lamp. The charity gives wishes to young adults with cancer who are too old for Make-A-Wish.

The $17,000 will be spent to fulfill three young adult wishes this year.

“Our motto here is ‘love won, cancer zero,'” said Nik’s Wish founder Kelli Ritschel. “We always think no matter what, love always beats cancer every time, so we’re just blessed to actually be part of this event this year and I am looking at this check going ‘Mike, this is a blessing.’ This is three wishes and these are three wishes. We really need wish funding now, so this comes at an absolute precious time for us.”

The money was raised during Napleton’s “Share the Love” campaign, where Subaru donated $250 from each new car bought. This was the second year that “Nik’s Wish” got the donation, equaling over $35,000.