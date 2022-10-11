JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon employees called for a safer work environment and better pay during a walkout and rally at a warehouse in Joliet.

Tuesday’s protest coincided with the start of the company’s “Prime Early Access Sale,” which continues through Wednesday. The demonstrators sent a petition to Amazon’s CEO with more than 600 signatures.

It demanded a pay raise of up to $25 per hour.

“Why is it Amazon made $334 billion plus last year, why is it they made that money, on our backs and our lungs and our feet and we make, as of about a week ago, $18.50 an hour starting pay,” one Amazon worker said.

Amazon has not commented on the walkout.