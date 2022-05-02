CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The parents of a Chicago suburban meteorology student mourned their son Monday night, but said that he died doing what he loved.

Gavin Short and two classmates from the University of Oklahoma were storm chasing in Kansas. They were on their way back to campus Friday night when a semi-truck crashed into their car. All three died after becoming trapped.

Short’s parents said that his love for weather began when he was eight-years-old, and that he dreamed of working for the National Weather Service.

“A couple years back there was actually an EF1 that came through our neighborhood, and that I think is when Gavin really developed that passion for early warning and learning the signs, and actually understanding how it all works,” said Beth Short.

“Gavin loved being able to go storm chasing, whenever he had an opportunity,” added Allan Short.

Short was just 19-years-old. His classmates who died with him were from Evansville, Indiana and Texas. The school is planning a vigil.