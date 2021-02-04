Subzero temperatures on the way; don’t let your pipes freeze

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With temperatures in the Rockford area expected to drop below zero for seven straight days, beginning Saturday, freezing pipes become a top concern for homeowners.

A recent report from State Farm Insurance shows Illinois is number one in the country for frozen pipe damage. In 2020, more than $7 million in damage claims were reported by homeowners.

David Boomer, of Boomer Plumbing, says there are precautions that can be taken.

“Keep all of your cabinet doors open, especially ones on the outside walls,” he said. “Make sure you have all your hoses off your outside hose bibs, so they don’t backfreeze. If you’ve had freezing in less cold weather, I would leave your faucets running a little bit, so the moving water will keep them from freezing.”

If pipes do freeze, Boomer says there are still a couple of options:

“[Use a space] heater and see if it’ll unthaw without breaking, or you can call a licensed plumber and have them unthaw it for you,” he said.

Jamie Swanson owns and operates rental properties in Rockford, and she says if necessary precautions aren’t taken to prevent pipes from freezing, it can prove to be a costly fix.

“It would range at least $500 to $1,000, depending on how bad the damage was,” she said.

Space heaters can be purchased at a local hardware store to prevent pipes from freezing.

“Stay safe and stay warm,” Boomer said.