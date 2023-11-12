BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline family attraction is now open for guests. With Christmas just around the corner, Summerfield Zoo has transformed into “Christmas Town.”

Families can come out to meet Santa’s reindeer, as well as some baby reindeer who have a lot to learn before flying Christmas Eve

Mrs. Claus’ kitchen provides snacks and hot cocoa for the cold weather, and Santa even makes an appearance on the weekends.

“The kids just love it, they’re just so enthralled with meeting Santa’s reindeer,” said Summerfield Zoo owner Rick Anderson. “It’s awesome seeing the kids, and some adults too get pretty excited about the reindeer.

Two little visitors, siblings Gregory and Lourdes Wikander, were starstruck by the reindeer.

“You see normal deer, but you never see reindeer,” said Lourdes.

“Christmas Town” is open on weekends through December 22.