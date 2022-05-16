BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Summerfield Zoo has announced a new arrival, a species of anteater called a baby Tamandua.

“We can’t wait for the public to come see Ruben! He is a 5-month-old Tamandua, which is a species of anteater. He can currently be seen in our nursery and in our daily animal shows! This means that visitors will get the up-close opportunity to interact and meet with him.” says Rick Anderson, owner of Summerfield Zoo.

Admission is $13 per adult, $11 per senior, and $9 for kids. All proceeds help to feed and care for all of the animals, many of which are rescues.