ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour is bringing a theatrical program, featuring seven short films, to Rockford this weekend.

The 95-minute program will screen at the Rockford Public Library’s Nordloff Center, 118 N Main Street, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th.

Prior to that, at 5 p.m., attendees will be able to see seven short films from local directors as part of the 815HORTS program.

The Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour includes three titles that won awards at the Sundance festival. Considered the premier showcase for short films and the launchpad for many now-prominent independent filmmakers, the Festival includes fiction, documentary and animation from around the world.

Tickets are available here.