Sunday marks two years since Trooper Jones-Story tragic death

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two years have now passed since Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed in the line of duty.

Jones-Story was inspecting a vehicle on the side of the road when she was hit by a semi on US-20 in Stephenson County. She had served with ISP for over a decade.

Since her death, Illinois lawmakers have cracked down on Scott’s Law violators.

Craig Dittmar, the man who struck and killed Jones-Story, will spend six months in jail. He was sentenced in February of this year.

In 2019, Dittmar fell asleep at the wheel and hit the trooper. He plead guilty to 2 of the 3 counts against him, including reckless homicide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories