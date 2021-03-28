Sunday marks two years since Trooper Jones-Story tragic death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two years have now passed since Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed in the line of duty.

Jones-Story was inspecting a vehicle on the side of the road when she was hit by a semi on US-20 in Stephenson County. She had served with ISP for over a decade.

Since her death, Illinois lawmakers have cracked down on Scott’s Law violators.

Craig Dittmar, the man who struck and killed Jones-Story, will spend six months in jail. He was sentenced in February of this year.

In 2019, Dittmar fell asleep at the wheel and hit the trooper. He plead guilty to 2 of the 3 counts against him, including reckless homicide.