Sunnyside Dispensary hiring 250 full-time positions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A company with locations in the Stateline is looking to help those who have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunnyside Dispensary is in the middle of expanding its operations. The company is looking to fill 250 full-time positions nationwide.
The dispensary in Rockford sells both medical and recreational cannabis. Sunnyside said they are focusing on hospitality workers who lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Sunnyside is also hiring for its South Beloit location.
To find out more information about the job opportunities at Sunnyside check out their website.
