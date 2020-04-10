Sunnyside Dispensary hiring 250 full-time positions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A company with locations in the Stateline is looking to help those who have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunnyside Dispensary is in the middle of expanding its operations. The company is looking to fill 250 full-time positions nationwide.

The dispensary in Rockford sells both medical and recreational cannabis. Sunnyside said they are focusing on hospitality workers who lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Sunnyside is also hiring for its South Beloit location.

To find out more information about the job opportunities at Sunnyside check out their website.

