Sunnyside Dispensary to open soon in S. Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stateline has a new recreational marijuana dispensary opening up. Sunnyside is expected to open its South Beloit location in mid-July.

Owners say the construction is complete but final inspection by the state is still needed. The dispensary is located on Gardner Street near Highway 75 and I-90.

This will be the second local Sunnyside location. The first is located in Rockford at 2696 McFarland Road. City leaders expect the site to bring in more than $900,000 dollars in tax revenue each year.

Statewide, Illinois has brought in more than $40 million in taxes during the first 4 months of legalization.

