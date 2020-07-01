SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stateline has a new recreational marijuana dispensary opening up. Sunnyside is expected to open its South Beloit location in mid-July.
Owners say the construction is complete but final inspection by the state is still needed. The dispensary is located on Gardner Street near Highway 75 and I-90.
This will be the second local Sunnyside location. The first is located in Rockford at 2696 McFarland Road. City leaders expect the site to bring in more than $900,000 dollars in tax revenue each year.
Statewide, Illinois has brought in more than $40 million in taxes during the first 4 months of legalization.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Frequent bus passenger buys ice cream for RMTD workers
- Rockford Art Museum to re-open on Monday
- Rockford man arrested for DUI, hit and run
- Local home healthcare workers rally for hazard pay
- Sunnyside Dispensary to open soon in S. Beloit
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!