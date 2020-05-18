Live Now
Super 8 Motel shooting suspect identified as 35-year-old Freeport man

ROCKFORD, Ill.. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have identified 35-year-old Antonio Wilson as the suspect in Sunday morning’s shooting and subsequent standoff with police at a Super 8 Motel near E. State Street.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea says Wilson killed one person and wounded two others and shot at police before killing himself after a nearly six hour standoff.

Records show Wilson was a convicted sex offender. In 2007, he plead guilty to criminal sex abuse of a victim between 9-16 and was sentenced to 3 years.

He was also sentenced to 13 years for a rape committed during a felony in 2010.

Wilson is listed as “non compliant” on the state’s sex offender registry.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said police were called to the motel at 12:40 a.m. for a domestic disturbance at the motel.

O’Shea said the caller came into the motel lobby for assistance when Wilson followed and opened fire on the people there.

A 19-year-old man was killed, and two women, one 46 and the other 34-years-old were shot and are listed in critical condition.

Responding police were working to clear the hotel and checking rooms when Wilson allegedly opened fire on them with a weapon O’Shea said was powerful enough to penetrate both interior and exterior walls.

Police then exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who barricaded himself in a room.

The Winnebago County Coroner said the victim was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m, police made a forced entry into the barricaded room, where they found the Wilson dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Winnebago County Coroner pronounced the man dead at 7:50 a.m.

The Super 8 Motel is located at 7646 Colosseum Dr.

