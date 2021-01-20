‘Super empowering’ | Young women celebrate first female VP with Converses and pearls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Women and young girls across the country watched Kamala Harris become the first female, Black, and South Asian American to become Vice President.

We caught up with a local family that is celebrating the occasion in style.

“Pretty quickly I think Kamala Harris became iconic the look with the converse and pearls,” said Mary Lanier.

A look that into a trend to celebrate the first female vice president. Mary Lanier took the moment as a lesson to teach her five and 13-year-old daughters.

“We don’t talk politics in the house, especially with my kids. To me, it was more so a teaching moment for my daughters especially to point out–like I try to in other ways–that girls can do anything,” Lanier said.

13-year-old Elliette Guse says that seeing a woman in charge is why she and her sister wore pears and Converse today.

“How my mind works is that everybody in the world was created by a woman. So I just feel like it’s super empowering,” Elliette said. “I think it’s super empowering to see just because there’s a lot of people that always say we’re a lot different than males because we’re not as strong. I just think it’s super empowering to see.”

For Rockford native Tiana McCall, the pearls have a deep connection to Vice President Harris.

“Having Vice President Harris wear pearls is signifying a connection to me. It was signifying a connection to our Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated,” said McCall.

McCall also believes that this is a moment to empower women.

“Just being able to let her know, like there you go, our Vice President looks like you,” McCall said.

“I’ve always charged her with you can do anything you want to, you can be anything that you can. We’re awesome. There’s nothing stopping women,” she added.