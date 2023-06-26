ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction is underway across the city of Rockford to install a new $200 million high-speed fiber optic Internet network, and none of the funding comes from taxpayers.

“This investment in our city, I believe, is a real game-changer and will bring stronger and faster networks to our community,” said Mayor Tom McNamara at Monday’s ceremonial groundbreaking at Aldeen Park, 623 N Alpine Road.

In 2021, the City entered into an agreement with SiFi Networks to install more than 13,000 miles of cables across the city, with the goal of connecting every home and business to the network.

Fiber can send data at about 70% of the speed of light, with transfer rates up to 10 gigabytes per second, compared to 25-300 megabytes per second transfer speed on copper cable.

The Open Access network will be shared by multiple service providers, including internet, wireless, and other public services, the company said.

The Rockford FiberCity project is privately funded by SiFi Networks. The company is currently planning or constructing nearly 40 FiberCity networks across the U.S.

“Residents and businesses are going to flourish with this service, we’re bringing competition to the broadband market, competition makes things better and more affordable for residents,” said SiFi Networks vice president Travis Nelson.

“I mean, ultimately we want everybody to hop on whatever type of Internet provider that they choose, right?” said Kyle Saunders, Director of Rockford Public Works. “Right now, we’re pretty limited in that selection. So our biggest hope here is to put it everywhere so that everybody has access. And then ultimately, whatever they choose to go with.”

Nelson did not go into specifics on pricing for the service, but the Mesa FiberCity Open Access network in Arizona which launched last year charges $59.95 a month for its 1Gigabit service.

SiFi Networks said there will be discounts available for low-income families who qualify.

“We believe this fiber optic network system will help fill that digital divide gap that we’ve seen in our city. It will also help us attract more high-tech businesses to our community. And I mentioned this earlier. There’s really this battle raging throughout the country to get remote workers to choose your city, to live in,” said McNamara.

Construction crews will be laying cable on residential streets, between the sidewalk and the curb, and will notify residents when work will begin in their neighborhood. The project is expected to take 4 years to complete.