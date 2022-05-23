PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The caped crusader was spotted near the top of a Peoria hospital on Monday.

It is an annual tradition at OSF’s Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Window washers dress up as superheroes, going from floor-to-floor and putting smiles on kids’ faces.

Captain America and Superman paid a visit to the children’s hospital this year. They rappelled from floor-to-floor, waving at kids and washing windows.

“It makes for a pretty good day,” said window washer Brian Baxter. “I know some of the struggles and stuff of kids that are in here, and it’s nice to be able to do something nice for them.”

It was Baxter’s seventh year participating. He said that he looks forward to superhero day every year.