SupplyCore delivers 850,000 masks, goggles to Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SupplyCore, based in Rockford, recently sent 750,000 KN95 masks and 100,000 safety glasses to the State of Illinois.

SupplyCore is a supply chain management and federal defense contractor, who has sourced supplies for the U.S. and its allies for more than 30 years.

“Our mission to support our nation’s warfighters uniquely positions us to help our country in times of peace and crisis,” said Peter Provenzano, SupplyCore President & CEO. “During this incredible time of uncertainty, we appreciate and are grateful for the difficult and urgent work Governor Pritzker, Deputy Governor Mitchell, and the leadership and staff of Illinois Central Management Services (CMS) attended to. Business and government came together through a new supply chain to help the citizens of Illinois. We are proud to serve our home state.”

