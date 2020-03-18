Support groups rely on technology to maintain personal connection

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the Winnebago County Health Department warning against gatherings of over 10 people, some support groups are having to change the way they interact.

Some support groups and addiction meetings are going digital.

“Until we’re told we can meet again, we’ve got to find a way to work around this,” said Xavier Whitford, the founder of the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation.

Whitford offers virtual visits with her clients dealing with mental health issues.

“We’ve got support groups that are going on. We know people need it now more than ever,” she said.

In a time of isolation, Whitford says it’s important to stay connected.

“Our groups, sometimes we can have 5-8 people, but even so, we don’t want anybody to risk coming out and getting themselves in a tough situation,” she said. “So, the idea is just to make sure that we can still connect with one another, face-to-face, because it’s nice talking on the phone but it’s nice being able to see someone’s face, someone’s expression.

“Nobody wants to see anybody that’s struggling, left to feel more isolated and alone right now,” she said.

The RU Recovery Minist ries offers a faith-based recovery program every Friday.

“Because of COVID-19, we are encouraging folks to tune in from home, for their own safety,” said CEO and Director Brad Woodbury.

Now, everyone has been connecting through live streams online.

“We miss our handshaking. We miss the hugs that we get on Friday nights. But, how fortunate we are to have this ability to still be in touch,” Woodbury said. “We get a lot of interaction, folks commenting, ‘Hey, I’m here, talked to [so-and-so] this week, or this happened to me this week,’ so we’ve been able to do that, as well as through Facebook Live.”

Woodbury says offering a digital link to connect people is vital to some individuals’ health.

“Being isolated and not having the support you need is the last thing that we need right now,” Whitford said. “If they’re feeling that they need help, definitely still reach out, definitely still look at the different resources that are available, because there are people that are willing to step in and help.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois expanded their Telehealth program to help cover virtual visits.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) offers a 24/7 hotline: 800-662-HELP.

