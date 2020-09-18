Support the Coronado virtual concert to happen this December

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since March entertainment venues across the nation have been forced to switch off their lights and keep curtains down.

“In a typical year the Coronado would have anywhere from 70 to 80 events a year,” said Gretchen Gilmore, Interim GM and Director of Finance of BMO Harris Bank Center. “We still have operating costs even though we don’t have any guests.”

No shows means losing out on profits.

“It’s pretty devastating to the industry because you not only have your local venues, but you have all the touring acts, all the promoters all the local businesses…the surrounding areas are also affected,” she said.

Pianist and Songwriter Jim Brickman was scheduled to play at the Coronado this December. Since the doors remain close he’s taking his talents virtually, and will donate a portion of ticket sales to the Coronado.

“I think it’s so exciting because he has a huge fan base in Rockford,” Friends of the Coronado Executive Director, Beth Howard explained.

She hopes some of the money can be used for restoring the decades old architecture.

“It’s a 93 old building, for the first time in it’s history, it’s time to address some of the beautiful façade,” Howard said. “For some of the historical architecture detail they’re hard to replace so you don’t want to wait until they’re so far gone.”

