Supporters share excitement after VP Pence speaks in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) –The Vice President made a campaign stop in Rock County, speaking at the ‘Make America Great’ rally in Janesville Monday morning.

“I’m here for one reason and one reason only, and that is Wisconsin and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in The White House,” said VP Mike Pence at the rally.

Vice President Mike Pence emphasized the president’s pledge to maintain ‘law and order.’

He credited Trump with stopping the violence in Kenosha after he sent 200 federal officers there. The VP also touched on COVID-19, the economy, and abortion. Wisconsin is expected to be a key swing state in the November election.

President Trump won ‘The Badger State’ in 2016. The VP’s visit brought supporters and detractors to Janesville. Many there say there are ready for four more years while other are ready for change.

“I’d like to see Trump get four more years, and let him finish what he’s doing,” said one Trump supporter, Mike Shaw.

“I loved it. I wish we could get President Trump here. Mike Pence was really great, it was great to see him,” said another Trump supporter, Hannah.

Nearly 300 Stateline voters started the week by showing support for Vice President Mike Pence.

“I saw people from my church, my gym, schools in our community here,” Hannah added.

Multiple agencies were on scene as the vice president’s motorcade pulled up to the Janesville Holiday Inn Conference Center.

“Oh my god, it was electrifying. It was social distanced, I had my mask on, everyone was friendly and you know, there were like three African Americans in there, that’s so funny right?” said another Trump supporter, Kevin Ware.

Rockford native Kevin Ware says the Trump administration earned his vote for its support of African American colleges.

“Our president has helped more African Americans and more minorities in the United States than even President Obama,” said Ware. “He talked about, you know, we need to end the violence on the streets and we need to stay away from ‘Sleepy Joe.'”

Eyewitness News was not allowed inside the conference center, but supporters say the VP discussed key issues such as supporting police, his religion and supporting military members.

A pair of protesters posted up outside the rally.

“It’ll be a whole lot worse in four years,” said David Innis, a Joe Biden supporter.

Innis hopes to see Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden in the Oval Office to address climate change.

“Biden will listen to people of reason and knowledge. He’s right on all these issues, and he’s listening to the experts that are going to guide us out of our current multiplicity of gigantic problems,” he added.

