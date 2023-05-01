NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Supreme Court is intervening in a case about Illinois’ assault weapons ban.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett requested further response from the City of Naperville for their recently passed ban that prohibits the sale of AR15’s.

A gun store owner and the National Foundation for Gun Rights asked the high court for an injunction to grant temporary relief fir gun owners in the city.

Naperville has until 11 a.m. on May 8 to respond to Justice Barrett. Her request suggests that the Supreme Court is interested in granting the request for relief.