Surge in domestic violence cases during the pandemic

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney explained domestic abuse cases has rose at an alarming rate. More time at home during the pandemic is potentially more time for domestic abuse victims to be with their abuser.

“We have been seeing substantial increase in domestic violence cases during COVID-19,” explained Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Marilyn Hite Ross. “These are the more serious types of aggravated domestic battery that we have been seeing as well of an uptick in those.”

In Illinois felonies are classified by numbers. The higher the number, the more extreme the crime.

Lately, Hite Ross said she’s been announcing more Class Two domestic violence charges.

“A Class 2 felony carries with it a potential sentence of three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections as far as aggravated domestic batteries, the class 2 felonies usually include great bodily harm for example or strangulation,” she said.

She suggested that COVID-19 is to blame.

“There’s a lot of societal pressure, there’s lack of work, unemployment, health concerns that may spark some violence that has been occurring anyway in the home,” Hite Ross explained.

For victims of domestic abuse in the Rockford area, the Family Peace Center provides resources and has been open for the past 35 days.

“In those 35 days survivors of some pretty severe domestic violence. We’ve served survivors of sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and human trafficking,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia. “Survivors when they call one of the first things we ask is ‘are you safe?’ and we do our best to offer them a way to get down to the peace center.”

