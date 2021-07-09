Surprise baby for woman who went to Roscoe clinic with stomach pain

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman went to her doctor in Roscoe for stomach pain and ended up walking out with a new baby in her arms.

Karie Graffy made an appointment with her OB/GYN at Mercyhealth Roscoe, 5000 Prairie Rose Dr, due to stomach pain. A week prior, she had an emergency appendectomy.

Little did she know, she was in for a surprise.

“The pains I was experiencing were just like cramps and lower back pain, and that was everything I was experiencing a week prior, so I didn’t know if it was labor or something from the appendix,” she said. “I was in pain. Something was wrong. I didn’t know what was going on. I thought it was a complication and I went in. He checked me and I was 10 cm dilated already and didn’t know that what I was experiencing was labor.”

Graffy was 34 weeks pregnant, but her due date was July 22nd.

“The first thing in your mind is: that it’s way too soon. We can’t have the baby now,” said her husband, David Graffy. “I quickly ran down to my principal’s office and said, ‘I’m leaving! I gotta go, even if there’s meetings and stuff, it can wait. I gotta go!'”

Dr. Gregory Granzier said Graffy would have to give birth at the clinic.

“When a decision was made, that we’re just going to go ahead and stay for delivery, I think everything fell into place pretty well,” he said.

But, without having the proper equipment available, Granzier had to improvise.

“I needed a couple of clamps for the umbilical cord, so a couple of surgical clamps worked really well. I couldn’t find a scissors to cut the cord, so I used a scalpel for that, but it all worked out great,” Granzier said.

Little Hailey was born six weeks early.

‘I was induced with my first and it was just a lot easier. I knew what to expect but, she, obviously, had different plans,” Graffy said. “It was great. I couldn’t have asked for a better delivery, in an unusual place and circumstance.”

Baby Hailey was in the NICU for 15 days. She has since been able to go home to be with her parents and older brother.