Rockford Police release photos of Cricket, Aldi’s robbery suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a man suspected in recent robberies at a Cricket Mobile Store and Aldi’s.

Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a Saturday robbery at Cricket Mobile Store, 2410 S. Alpine Road. Officials say he matches the description of a man who robbed the East State Street Aldi’s location last week.

According to police, on Saturday around 2 p.m., the suspect walked into Cricket, approached the clerk and implied he had a handgun. He then stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s, approximately 6′ tall, with a tattoo on his left hand.





Photos: Rockford Police Department