Survey: Belvidere Park District seeks public input for reopening

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District is preparing to reopen, and officials are asking the public for what they’ll be looking for when they come back.

It’s not known yet when parks and other facilities will be able to fully open, but the park district says it wants to be ready.

Question 1: What is the most important consideration for you, your family to return to the Belvidere Park District facilities and programs?

Question 2: What are you looking for as the Belvidere Park District re-opens its facilities and resumes programming?

To participate in the survey, send your answers to survey2020@belviderepark.org

