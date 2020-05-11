BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District is preparing to reopen, and officials are asking the public for what they’ll be looking for when they come back.
It’s not known yet when parks and other facilities will be able to fully open, but the park district says it wants to be ready.
Question 1: What is the most important consideration for you, your family to return to the Belvidere Park District facilities and programs?
Question 2: What are you looking for as the Belvidere Park District re-opens its facilities and resumes programming?
To participate in the survey, send your answers to survey2020@belviderepark.org
MORE HEADLINES:
- Inmates tried to catch COVID-19 to get early release from California jail, sheriff says
- Reviewing an IceHogs’ season with unusual twists and an unthinkable ending
- Winnebago County offering monthly payment plans for property tax bills
- City First Church hosting another drive-thru food giveaway on Tuesday
- Survey: Belvidere Park District seeks public input for reopening
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!