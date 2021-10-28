Survey: Parents taking ‘wait-and-see’ approach to vaccinating children

(WTVO) — Most parents say they plan to wait before getting their young children vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, showed that only 27% of parents plan to sign their children up for the shot right away.

Advisors for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet next week to consider recommending the Pfizer vaccine for kids between five and eleven years old. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has already given approval.

More than two-thirds of parents surveyed said they were “very” or “somewhat” concerned about long-term side effects of the vaccine, but it was completed prior to the FDA’s recommendation, which said the benefits of vaccinating younger children appear to outweigh any risks.