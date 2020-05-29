Survey: Rockford schools ask for public input to determine plan for 2020-21 school year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District is asking the community to take a survey to help shape a decision for how schooling will resume in the fall.

Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett said, “It’s unrealistic to think that this global health crisis will be over by Sept. 1, the first day of school. With that in mind, we are developing three plans for the start of the 2020-21 school year, and we want your help with the details.”

Plan A allows for in-person instruction with modifications.

Plan B allows in-person instruction with significant modifications.

Plan C continues the district’s current remote learning plan, but with modifications.

“The information you share through this survey will help us build our instructional and technology plans for September, and it will help us build professional development to support our teachers, principals and staff,” Jarrett said.

The survey is available on the district’s website.

