CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A majority of Chicago residents oppose the city’s designation as a “sanctuary city” for non-citizen migrants, a new poll shows.

According to the poll, by M3 Strategies, 70% of those who responded said the city’s focus on housing new migrants is negatively affecting current Chicago residents who may be in need.

That view is shared by 67% of Democrats, 74% of women, 79% of Black and 71% of Hispanic voters.

Fifty percent of respondents said they believed housing the migrants made Chicago less safe.

Two-thirds say the federal government should act at the border, including “limiting the number of migrants who can enter the U.S.”

Only 39% of respondents said they believe that Chicago should remain a “sanctuary city.”

According to the city’s Sanctuary City Ordinance, Chicago authorities do not ask an individual’s immigration status or report noncitizens to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which would deport them to their home countries.

Gov. JB Pritzker is asking communities outside of Chicago to take in some of the continuing influx of migrants.

Buses carrying over 15,000 migrants, who illegally crossed the southern border of the U.S., have arrived in Chicago this year.

Governors in southern states, like Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas, said other states should share the burden of caring for tens of thousands of migrants that cross the border each day, and began busing them to the self-declared “sanctuary cities” in California, Washington D.C., New York, and Illinois.

Pritzker sent a letter to President Joe Biden last week, asking for funding.

Chicago and Illinois taxpayers have set aside $94 million for migrant housing, and the state has budgeted $550 million for migrant health care, but authorities say there is no end in sight to the arrivals and critics say the cost will fall on taxpayers.