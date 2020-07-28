Survey shows nearly 3/4ths of Rockford teachers are uncomfortable returning to school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A recent survey shows Rockford teachers have major concerns about returning to the classroom.

When asked in a Rockford Education Association survey “How comfortable are you returning to school?” 74% say they are “very or somewhat uncomfortable.”

That’s compared to 17% who say they’re “very or somewhat comfortable.” Among concerns for teachers are their own health and the health of others in their care.

Following mask and social distancing guidelines and proper sanitization are also worries.

In all, almost 1,400 high school, middle school, and early childhood teachers took part in the survey. To view the full results, click here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

