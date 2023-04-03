BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere is still picking up the pieces after Friday’s deadly EF-1 tornado.

Concertgoers at the Apollo Theater were buried in debris after the roof of the historic building collapsed during a Morbid Angel show.

Some of those survivors are returning to the venue for the first time since the roof collapsed on Friday, trying to identify the belongings they left behind in the rubble.

“You could hear screaming, I didn’t know if the world was ending, or it was a tornado,” recalled Violet Munoz, attending the concert that night.

Photo: Trista Strommen

“The next second, I was buried alive,” she said. “I was pulled from the rubble by my boyfriend, Eric Biel. He’s a hero. And, everyone in there.”

Fred Livingston, Jr., 50, was killed in the deadly roof collapse.

Livingston was killed when the roof of the theater caved in as an EF-1 tornado cut through the city around 7:45 p.m.

In total, 28 people were taken to local hospitals by paramedics and another 48 people sought treatment on their own.

Around 260 people were in the venue when the storm hit, officials said.

Munoz returned to the Apollo Theater, at 104 N. State Street, for the first time on Monday.

The property owner is working to return items to the concertgoers, including Munoz’ handmade “angel” jacket.

Genie Beers was there, too. She said she was searching for the hat she was wearing while in the front row.

“My life flashed before my eyes, and my kids were there,” she said.

Beers said a stranger gave her his shoes after she was pulled from the debris. She said her two sons saved her life.

“It’s a nightmare. I don’t know what I will do about storms [in the future],” she said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker added Boone County to counties on a disaster proclamation to funnel state dollars to help those impacted by Friday’s storms.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) are leading a delegation to urge President Biden to grant a federal disaster declaration for the five affected counties.

Pritzker visited Belvidere on Sunday and praised community members for supporting and saving each other.

“In the midst of this tragedy, so many people showed up here to help out,” Pritzker said. “So, I think that it’s incredibly impressive, frankly, the mayor said it best: this is a strong community and it showed up for each other on Friday night.”

The theater’s future is unknown as crews work to assess the damage.