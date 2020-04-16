ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Rockford Walmart on E. State Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Two employees were stabbed in what police say was a random attack outside of the store. A 21-year old male and and 24 year old female both received non-life threatening injuries.
The male employee was treated at a local hospital.
The male suspect is currently in custody. We will have more information as it becomes available.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman says $888K was taken from her account when she got stimulus check
- How to spend your stimulus check: Financial experts weigh in
- Experts say clean your car to prevent spread of COVID-19; local dealership offers free cleaning for front line workers
- Suspect arrested after two employees randomly stabbed at Rockford Walmart on E. State Street
- Blackhawks cancel this year’s fan convention
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!