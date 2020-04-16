Suspect arrested after two employees randomly stabbed at Rockford Walmart on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Rockford Walmart on E. State Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Two employees were stabbed in what police say was a random attack outside of the store. A 21-year old male and and 24 year old female both received non-life threatening injuries.

The male employee was treated at a local hospital.

The male suspect is currently in custody. We will have more information as it becomes available.

