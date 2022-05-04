FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Wisconsin man has been arrested for the February murder of a man in Freeport.

Christopher D. Scott, aged 20 of Monroe, Wisconsin, was arrested at approximately 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Chicago Avenue and Empire Street in Freeport, according to the Freeport Police Department. A warrant had been issued for his arrest on April 12. Scott had be located in a vehicle, and was apprehended after a brief foot chase by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Freeport Police Officers.

Montrell Scott, 24 of Freeport, was struck by gunfire back on February 10 in the area of Galena Avenue and Dexter Street. He was taken to a hospital in Freeport and was later airlifted to Rockford, where he died the following morning.

Scott has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Machine Gun. He is currently being held at the Stephenson County Jail on $1 million bond.