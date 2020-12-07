Suspect arrested for Monday murder of 50-year-old Beloit man

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say they have arrested 34-year-old Mario Tucker in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old man in Beloit Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1000 block of 10th Street around 6:21 a.m. and learned Tucker and the victim had been involved in an altercation that ended in a shooting, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police found Tucker a the Portland Avenue bridge and were able to take him into custody, but not before he threw an object, presumably the murder weapon, into the river.

The Rock County Dive Team is being used to assist the investigation.

Officials said Tucker, a previous resident of Janesville, had been living at the same residence as the victim for less than a week.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

