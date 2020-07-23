Suspect arrested in series of Janesville burglaries

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Edward Toyer was arrested in an investigation into a series of thefts and burglaries on the west side of Janesville, police said Thursday.
According to Janesville Police, the department received video evidence from several homeowners with led them to identify Toyer as the suspect in the crimes.
He was charged with multiple counts of Burglary and Theft, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
