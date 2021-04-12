Suspect arrested in Marsh Avenue shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Zephaniah Howell, 24, on charges of Attempted Murder after he allegedly shot a 26-year-old man Sunday night. The victim is still in critical condition, police say.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

According to officials, officers were called to the 4200 block of Marsh Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say Howell was known to the victim.

Howell is charged with both Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

He is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.