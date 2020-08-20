Suspect at large after injuring 3 Rockford Police officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 38-year-old Christopher Glover faces charges of Felony Resisting Arrest after he allegedly injured three Rockford Police officers, and then escaped from a local hospital.

According to police, officers were called out for a home invasion in the 300 block of N. Johnston Avenue at 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers say the call was unfounded, but as they checked the property, they found Glover in the backyard. Police say he matched the description given of the possible intruder.

Glover had an outstanding warrant, and as officers attempted to arrest him he fled on foot. When officers pursued him, police say he resisted arrest, causing injuries to the three officers. Glover allegedly sustained a minor injury himself, and was taken to a local hospital.

After treatment, police say he fled from the hospital and is still at large.

If you have any information to share, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

