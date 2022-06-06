ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say the suspect(s) are still at large after a shooting outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning.
A 31-year-old man was injured, but is expected to survive.
According to Winnebago County authorities, the shooting happened outside the justice center, near the Winnebago County Wellness Center on W. State and N. Winnebago.
Officials say the shooting appears to be a targeted attack, and the shooter(s) are still at large.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.