ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say the suspect(s) are still at large after a shooting outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning.

A 31-year-old man was injured, but is expected to survive.

According to Winnebago County authorities, the shooting happened outside the justice center, near the Winnebago County Wellness Center on W. State and N. Winnebago.

Officials say the shooting appears to be a targeted attack, and the shooter(s) are still at large.