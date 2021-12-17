Suspect charged with 2016 murders of pregnant Rockford woman and her 3 children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Eric Jackson for the 2016 murder of Keandra Austin and her three children, whose bodies were discovered after a house fire.

Eric Jackson. Photo: Illinois Department of Corrections

According to authorities, the bodies of Austin, 27, who was pregnant at the time, and her children, V’Angelo Totty, 9, Keeryn Austin, 6, and 6-month-old Aliya Beasley-Austin, were discovered after the Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Garfield Drive on September 17th, 2016.

Officials said autopsies revealed Austin had been stabbed to death prior to the fire and her children died from smoke inhalation and injuries due to the fire.

Police said Austin had been having problems with her neighbor, Jackson. During the investigation over the past few years, detectives learned that Jackson allegedly made statements to witnesses about his involvement in the murders.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Prison records show Jackson is currently in custody at the Sheridan Correctional Center, serving a sentence for multiple charges including conspiracy to commit armed robbery, obstruction of justice, and possession of a stolen vehicle.