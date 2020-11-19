Suspect charged with murder of 54-year-old Rockford man

ROCKFOD, Ill. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Demarcus Latin has been charged with first degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Andrew Bowlds who was found dead on Parmele Street last month.
According to Rockford Police, officers were called to a home in the 2100 block on Monday, October 12th around 10:45 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. There, they found the victim deceased. The coroner found the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.
Latin was identified as a suspect and was later charged at the Winnebago County Jail, where he was being held as a suspect in 25 retail thefts in the area.
He has been charged with four counts of First Degree Murder and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
