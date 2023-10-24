ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police responded to a Monday night shooting in Rockford and arrested two people, 21-year-old David King, and a 15-year-old teen, after they allegedly crashed into a police car trying to escape capture.

According to Rockford Police, around 9:05 p.m., police were called to the 1300 block of Garrison Avenue for a reported shooting.

Officers said they found numerous shell casings at the scene but were unable to determine if the home had been damaged in the shooting since it showed damage from a previous shooting incident. However, a vehicle in the driveway had been damaged, along with two nearby homes.

Officers with Rockford’s Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement (SCOPE) team located the suspect vehicle and pursued it, saying the offending car crashed into another vehicle, also occupied by SCOPE officers, in an alley near the intersection of Whitman and Church streets, prompting a large police response.

The 11-man, two-team SCOPE unit works overnight hours in plainclothes and unmarked cars, they help relieve the burden on regular patrol units, police said.

Police said there were four occupants in the car. A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were eventually released to family members.

King was arrested and charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Aggravated Battery to Police, and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

The 15-year-old juvenile offender was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and was booked into the Juvenile Detention center.