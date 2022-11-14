BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple vehicles were damaged early Monday.

According to police, the damage happened to several cars in the 1600 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Photo: Belvidere Police Department

The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and police released a photo on Monday.

Police are asking that any resident with a Ring doorbell camera who lives in the vicinity to share any video which may show the suspect’s movements.

Anyone who can recognize the person pictured is asked to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-9626.