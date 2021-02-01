Suspect disarms, beats Rockford gas station clerk with a bat during armed robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two employees were beaten by an armed robbery suspect early Monday.

Police say officers were called to the Marathon Gas Station at 3299 S. Alpine Road around midnight. The victims told police a white or Hispanic male suspect, between 30-40 years old, entered the business and stole two cases of beer from the cooler.

The store clerk allegedly activated the door lock, trapping the suspect in the store, police said. The clerk confronted the suspect with a baseball bat, but the robber was able to disarm the clerk and beat them and a secondary clerk with the bat before leaving with several liquor bottles, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect then forced the door and left in an SUV.