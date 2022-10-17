ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death.

Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and striking a local business in the area.

Hernandez attempted to enter a vehicle on State Street to escape, but Smith fatally shot Hernandez once in the back. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck the female driver in the leg.

Smith was found guilty of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He faces up to 105 years behind bars.