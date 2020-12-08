Suspect in 1987 Tammy Tracey murder booked into Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly three weeks after his arrest in Georgia, the man accused of killing Rockford teen Tammy Tracey 33 years ago was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Tuesday.

64-year-old Jesse Smith was indicted by a Winnebago County Grand Jury on first degree murder charges.

Police say new evidence in the case led them to identify Smith as the suspect, and he was apprehended in Albany, Georgia last month.

Smith lived on Willard Avenue as recently as 2001. Investigators said he knew the Tracey family.

19-year-old Tracey disappeared from Searls Park on May 27th, 1987, where she had gone to wax her car. Later that evening, she failed to meet a family member at Ingersoll Golf Course.

Her remains were found in the Sugar River Forest Preserve on April 15, 1988. Police said she had been shot and stabbed to death.

Stateline authorities searching for her killer but weeks turned into months, which turned into decades.

Smith’s first court appearance in Winnebago County will be tomorrow, December 9th.

MORE HEADLINES: