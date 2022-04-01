ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kedrick Burden, 29, has been found guilty of domestic battery while he awaits trial for attempted murder.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Burden’s girlfriend, Penitra Anderson, 28, called police on July 18th, 2020 and said he had beat her up. Investigating officers said they did note that she had several injuries on her body.

In his first court appearance in August 2020, Burden claimed that Anderson had lied to police. At his trial in February, she later testified that she was still in a relationship with him and said she had lied when she reported the domestic battery.

Despite that, based on the testimony of other witnesses, Burden was found guilty of the charge.

He was sentenced to 6 months conditional discharge and 120 days in jail. However, Burden is currently in the Winnebago County Jail awaiting trial on an Attempted Murder charge.

Burden was arrested on warrants for Attempted Murder, Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis in December 2021. Anderson was also arrested on that date, on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Obstructing Justice.

Burden was charged with resisting arrest following a March 2020 shooting at a house party on Ogilby Road, and was one of four people arrested following a car chase and shooting outside the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Rockford in August 2020.