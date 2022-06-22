CHERRY VALLEY, Ill (WTVO) — Elijah Lucena, 25, of Chicago, has been arrested as the suspect in the murder of Marcus Mclin, 25, of Rockford, outside CherryVale Mall on April 2nd, 2022.

McLin was found in the parking lot of Macy’s around 7:10 p.m., outside the mall at 7200 Harrison Avenue.

Police later said McLin was the victim of a targeted attack.

Lucena was identified as the suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 5th.

Early Friday, June 17th, police said Lucena was stopped by police in Fairburn, Georgia. Officials said he initially provided a false name to arresting officers, but was identified by his fingerprints during the booking process.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and the Cherry Valley Police Department, Lucena is currently in custody in Fulton County, Georgia, awaiting extradition back to Winnebago County.

“I am proud of the hard work of our dedicated team to help identify a suspect in this case,” said Chief Roy Bethge. “This partnership has been one that we are grateful for, and I am hopeful that we can bring some justice and some closure to the victim’s family.”