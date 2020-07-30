Suspect in DeKalb’s Ridge Drive shooting arrested

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Maurice Hamilton, 20, of Aurora, in connection with an attempted murder outside the Ridgebrook Apartments on July 23rd.

According to DeKalb Police, two victims were standing outside the entrance to the apartments, at 808 Ridge Drive, when a vehicle stopped in the roadway. Police say a rear-seat passenger got out and began shooting at them.

One victim was injured, but not by gunfire, police said.

The suspect got back in the vehicle, which was last seen headed northbound on Normal Road.

Investigators identified Hamilton as the shooter, according to police. He was arrested in Aurora and charged with Attempted Murder, Armed Violence, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Criminal Damage to Property.

He is being held without bond.

