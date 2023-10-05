JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say Tyron Gibson, 25, a suspect in an attempted murder, shot at an arresting officer on Wednesday before being chased down through neighbors’ yards.

According to Janesville Police, an off duty officer spotted Gibson around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Oakhill and Barham.

Gibson is a suspect in a shooting last week, police said.

When an a uniformed officer arrived and told Gibson to show his hands, Gibson reportedly drew a gun from his waistband and fired at a detective who just arrived.

The shot missed, and Gibson fled through the residential area, running through yards to avoid capture, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter and alerted the public to a large police presence in the area.

Gibson allegedly made threats to a citizen who was outside, during his flight, authorities said.

He was eventually surrounded in the 1700 block of Peterson Avenue and was taken into custody.

Gibson, who was on probation, now faces two counts of Attempted Murder, along with the charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police say additional charges are possible. He is being held in the Rock County Jail.