Suspect in Janesville strip club shooting turns himself in, 2nd man still at large

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Damonte “Gold Mouth” Deandre Green, 27, turned himself over to authorities on Tuesday. Green is one of two men wanted for allegedly shooting four people at a Janesville adult entertainment club on June 20th.

Green and 23-year-old Jaquczeas “Jaq” Antione-Amura Wiggins are accused of shooting four people inside the Blu Astor Cabaret, locate at 6530 US-51.

Two victims were treated and released from the hospital.

The other two were taken to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment.

Green is charged with Attempted First Degree Homicide, First Degree Reckless Injury, four counts of Party to the Crime of Reckless Injury, and two counts of Party to the Crime of First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety.

Wiggins is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Photo: Rock County Sheriff’s Office

