Suspect in Lena bank incident dies after being shot by police

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police says David Determan, 52, the suspect who entered a bank in Lena armed with a gun on Friday, has died after being shot by police.

According to police, officers responded to Citizens State Bank, 102 W Main St, after a report of an armed man in the bank.

Arriving officers saw the suspect exit the bank and go to a nearby car, but when he saw the officer, the suspect allegedly fired the weapon into the air and ran, according to Stephenson County Sheriff Chief Deputy Steve Stovall.

Additional police and a crisis negotiator were brought to the scene. After a lengthy stand off, police say the suspect raised his firearm in the direction of officers, police fired upon him, Stovall said.

Determan was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries.

The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation into the shooting.