LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Roman Richmond, 27, of Freeport, in the shooting death of Daniel Johnson, 29, during a drug deal at Anderson Toyota on Thursday.

According to the probable cause statement, Johnson was an employee of Anderson Toyota, at 4100 N. Perryville Road.

Another employee at the car dealership reportedly had a pound of marijuana for sale and had contacted Richmond via Facebook messenger. Richmond agreed to meet the employee in the parking lot to purchase the drugs for $1,000.

Around 4:45 p.m., the employee, along with Johnson, went out to the parking lot to wait for Richmond, the court documents say. Once he arrived, Richmond got into the employee’s car and demanded he hand over a duffle bag containing the drugs, pointed a gun at him, and asked “Do you want to die?”

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

At that point, the employee said Johnson, who was in his own car, opened his door and pointed a gun at Richmond, ordering him to leave, but Richmond allegedly fired first, hitting Johnson in the chest.

More shots were fired and Richmond ran from the scene, firing back toward the vehicles as he ran, police said.

He was later captured by police in the area of the Rockford Bicycle Company, at 4169 N. Perryville Road.

Responding officers found Johnson dead in the parking lot of the dealership.

Richmond has been charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, and No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification.

He was also wanted on several warrants in Stephenson County and the Illinois Department of Corrections, including for theft, residential burglary, domestic battery, and criminal trespass.

Police also took the employee who admitted to having the marijuana for sale into custody, but he has not been charged.